Amazing! iPhone 13 price falls to 31999 on Flipkart; here's how to save up to 37000

Published Mar 31, 2023
The price of the iPhone 13 (128GB) can be reduced to mere Rs. 31999 from Rs. 69900 on Flipkart today. 

This means you have a chance to save up to Rs. 37000 on the phone today. 

With a discount of 11%, the iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs. 61999 on Flipkart.

For further cost reduction you can opt for exchange and save up to Rs. 30000 more.

Both discount and exchange offer can reduce the cost of iPhone 13 to Rs. 31999.

Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device. 

The bank offers include Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and runs on A15 Bionic Chipset.

The iPhone 13 also gets a dual rear camera setup of 12MP.

