Amazon Alexa: 10 surprising features you didn't know about
Discover the lesser-known capabilities of Alexa, beyond just playing music and setting timers.
Alexa Keeps Your Pets Happy: Alexa can entertain your pets with ambient sounds or interactive games while you're away
Whisper to Alexa, and She'll Whisper Back: Activate Whisper Mode to receive whispered responses from Alexa, perfect for late-night queries.
Brief Mode: Enable Brief Mode for succinct responses from Alexa, reducing verbose confirmations.
Customize Alexa to Fit Your Needs: Use Skill Blueprints to personalize Alexa's responses for specific scenarios or questions.
Email and Calendar Integration: Integrate your email and calendar with Alexa for seamless task management
Guard Mode: Activate Guard Mode, and Alexa will listen for alarming sounds and alert you accordingly.
Multi-room Music: Stream music across multiple Alexa devices in different rooms simultaneously.
Donation: Use Alexa to make donations to your chosen organization, directly through your smart assistant.
Voice Profiles: Alexa can recognize different voices in your household, providing personalized experiences.