Amazon Alexa: 10 surprising features you didn't know about

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 08, 2024
Discover the lesser-known capabilities of Alexa, beyond just playing music and setting timers.

Alexa Keeps Your Pets Happy: Alexa can entertain your pets with ambient sounds or interactive games while you're away

Whisper to Alexa, and She'll Whisper Back: Activate Whisper Mode to receive whispered responses from Alexa, perfect for late-night queries.

Brief Mode: Enable Brief Mode for succinct responses from Alexa, reducing verbose confirmations.

Customize Alexa to Fit Your Needs: Use Skill Blueprints to personalize Alexa's responses for specific scenarios or questions.

Email and Calendar Integration: Integrate your email and calendar with Alexa for seamless task management

Guard Mode: Activate Guard Mode, and Alexa will listen for alarming sounds and alert you accordingly.

Multi-room Music: Stream music across multiple Alexa devices in different rooms simultaneously.

Donation: Use Alexa to make donations to your chosen organization, directly through your smart assistant.

Voice Profiles: Alexa can recognize different voices in your household, providing personalized experiences.

