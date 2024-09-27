Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 70% percent off on Apple Watch Series 10, Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 27, 2024
Amazon announces its Diwali Sale for 2024, offering significant discounts on smartwatches. Customers can expect up to 70% off on popular brands, making it an ideal time to shop for tech gadgets.
Apple Watch Series 10 GPS: The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS features Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.3 technology, ensuring seamless connectivity. It comes with a durable battery that lasts all day. Customers can save up to Rs. 4,000 with SBI Credit Cards. Current price at Rs. 44,900.
Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max: The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max smartwatch presents a slim design and a 1.96-inch AMOLED display. It includes Bluetooth calling and multiple health tracking features. This smartwatch retails for Rs. 4,199.
Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch: The Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch targets those seeking a reliable device for everyday use. It offers over 120 sports modes and health monitoring. Available at a 50% discount, its current price is Rs. 4,499.
Fire Bolt Elemento Smartwatch: The Fire Bolt Elemento smartwatch combines durability and functionality. It supports Bluetooth calling and includes an in-built voice assistant. Customers can purchase it for Rs. 2,999.
UBON J18 Future Pods: The UBON J18 Future Pods feature advanced quad mic technology and noise cancellation capabilities. They offer customizable audio and a sleek design. The current retail price is Rs. 2,999.
Shoppers can take advantage of exclusive offers and discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This event presents an excellent opportunity for tech enthusiasts to find deals on sought-after smartwatches.
Limited-Time Offers: Many of these discounts are available for a limited time. Customers should act quickly to secure the best prices on their favorite gadgets before stocks run out.
The Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 serves as a perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartwatch collection. With significant savings and a wide range of options, shoppers can find the perfect device to meet their needs.