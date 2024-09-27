Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 58% off on smart TVs from LG, TCL, and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is providing massive discounts on smart TVs across different brands including Sony, Samsung, LG, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Amazon Great Indian Festival has finally commenced with huge deals and discounts on electronic products.
Photo Credit: Pexels
During the sale, buyers can grab massive discounts on home appliance products including smart TVs, ACs, washing machines, and much more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out the massive discounts available on the top 5 smart TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung, and others.
Photo Credit: Amazon
LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: This TV originally retails for Rs.49990, however, during Amazon sale buyers can get it for just Rs.28990.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon
Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: This smart TV is available at a 35% discount on Amazon with a sale price of just Rs.38990.
Buy Here
Photo Credit: Amazon
TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV: This TCL smart TV is available at a 58% discount due to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon
Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV: Grab this feature-filled smart TV at a 47% discount on Amazon. Its current price has been reduced from Rs.40400 to Rs.21500.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon
Xiaomi 43 inches 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV: This smart TV from Xiaomi is available at a 50% discount on Amazon.
Buy here
Check related web stories:
Amazon Sale 2024: From Asus to HP, check out upcoming deals on top 5 laptops
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max offer price revealed
iPhone 15 Pro price drops ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
iPhone 13 price drops by 18% on Amazon: Know how to buy at less than Rs.50000
View more