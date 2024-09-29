Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get up to 67% off on Sony, Realme to JBL headphones
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is here, offering exciting deals on headphones equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Popular brands like Sony, JBL, Realme, and others feature discounts across various price ranges. It’s an ideal time to grab a new pair of headphones during this festive season.
Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are available at a 51% discount, priced at Rs. 4,448. Featuring Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology, users can personalise sound using the Equaliser settings in the Sony Headphones Connect app. The earbuds provide up to 20 hours of total battery life when paired with the charging case.
Realme Buds Air 6 earbuds are being sold for ₹2,799, a 53% discount. Equipped with 12mm Mega Titanizing Drivers and ANC technology of up to 50dB, these earbuds offer up to 40 hours of battery life. Fast charging adds an extra 7 hours of playback with only 10 minutes of charging.
During the sale, Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is available at ₹3,199, offering a major discount. These wireless earbuds have 12.4mm dynamic drivers and ANC features. After charging for two hours, they offer up to 30 hours of battery life when combined with the charging case.
OnePlus Buds 3, available for ₹4,499, delivers three ANC modes: Mild, Moderate, and Depth. These earbuds provide 6.5 hours of playback with ANC activated and up to 44 hours with the case when ANC is turned off. They also feature fast charging for extended listening.
JBL Wave Beam: The JBL Wave Beam earbuds are now available for ₹2,998 during the sale. Featuring an Ambient Aware function, users can enjoy music while staying aware of their surroundings. These earbuds also boast up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and are water and dust resistant with an IP54 rating.
As the festival continues, it's the perfect moment to explore these limited-time headphone deals on Amazon. The sale provides the opportunity to purchase high-performance audio devices at affordable prices before the deals expire.