Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max offer price revealed
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 25, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max discounted prices revealed ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will officially go live on September 26 for Prime members and on September 27 for everyone.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon is gradually revealing discounted prices of the products including smartphone deals, giving us a glimpse of the biggest festival sale.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
Recently, Amazon revealed the offer prices for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will be available at a massive discount.
Photo Credit: AP
According to revealed prices, the iPhone 15 Pro will be discounted at span class='webrupee'₹/span99,999 from span class='webrupee'₹/span134000 for the 128GB variant.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,19,900 from its original price of span class='webrupee'₹/span1,59,900.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Apart from discounts, Amazon is also offering Rs.5000 bank and exchange offers, therefore, buyers can get an additional span class='webrupee'₹/span10000 discount.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, the effective price of the iPhone 15 Pro would be Rs.89,999, whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be priced at span class='webrupee'₹/span1,09,999.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Pro price drops ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 15% on Flipkart ahead of Big Billion Day sale- Check details
Want quick access? Know how to create an iPhone lock screen shortcut today
iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: From price, specs, features, here’s everything we know
View more