 Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 7 top deals on best TV  brands with up to 55% discount

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 13, 2025
Amazon's Republic Day Sale 2025 offers massive discounts on top TV brands. Whether you need a compact model or a large screen, the sale covers all your needs.

Here are the best deals you can grab.

Experience vivid picture quality with Samsung's 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV. With AI Upscaling, this TV enhances content to nearly 4K resolution. Available at Rs. 43,990, with a 35% discount.

1. Samsung 55-inch D Series 4K Vivid Pro LED TV

Enjoy vivid colours and deep blacks on the LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. Powered by the webOS platform, it offers access to various streaming services. Grab it now for Rs. 29,990 with a 40% discount.

2. LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Sony's BRAVIA 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV offers great picture quality and a smooth user interface with the Google TV platform. Buy it for Rs. 58,990 during the sale.

3. Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Smart LED TV

For a large-screen experience, the Hisense 75A6K 75-inch 4K Google TV delivers immersive visuals. It's available at Rs. 94,999 with a great discount.

4. Hisense 75-inch Bezel-less Google TV

The TCL 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV provides vibrant colours and deep blacks. With voice search and personalized recommendations, it's available for Rs. 36,990.

5. TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV

The Toshiba 43V35MP 43-inch Full HD Smart Android TV offers reliability and affordability. It provides access to multiple apps and streaming services. Get it for just Rs. 20,789.

6. TOSHIBA 43-inch V Series Android LED TV

Xiaomi's 43-inch X Series 4K Smart Google TV offers a great viewing experience with easy access to a wide range of content. Available at Rs. 23,999 during the sale.

7. Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Smart TV

Don't miss out on these top deals from Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Shop now to get your favourite TV at a discounted price.

