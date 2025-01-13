Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 8 best deals on gaming monitors and printers with up to 65% discount

Published Jan 13, 2025
Amazon is offering up to 65% off on a variety of gaming monitors and printers from Popular brands like HP, Canon, Epson, LG, Acer and more during the Great Republic Day Sale.

If you're looking for a new printer or gaming monitor, this sale offers major savings. Here's a list of the best deals available now.

The HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Color Printer is perfect for both home and office use. It prints, scans, and copies with a large ink supply, printing up to 6,000 pages. Available for just Rs. 11,999 during the Amazon Republic Day sale.

HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Color Printer

The HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 is a versatile home printer that offers printing, copying, and scanning. With a wireless setup and a cost of 44 paise per page, it’s priced at Rs. 7,499 during the Amazon sale.

HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Printer

The LG Ultragear 34-inch Curved Gaming LED Monitor offers a 1440p resolution and a 160Hz refresh rate. With HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, it is available for just Rs. 31,799 during the Amazon sale.

LG Ultragear Gaming LED Monitor

The HP Laser 1008w Printer is a black-and-white laser printer. It offers wireless connectivity and a fast print speed of 21 pages per minute. It is available for Rs. 12,499.

HP Laser 1008w Printer

The BenQ MOBIUZ 27-inch Gaming Monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR10 support. It’s available at Rs. 18,490 with a 38% discount.

BenQ MOBIUZ Gaming Monitor

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a cost-effective wireless all-in-one printer with a high page yield, making it perfect for home or office use. Grab it for Rs. 13,299.

Epson Ecotank L3252 Ink Tank

The LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD gaming monitor delivers smooth gameplay with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It’s available at Rs. 28,990.

LG UltraGear Monitor

Acer 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor features a 180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium for a fluid gaming experience. It is priced at Rs. 26,595.

Acer Curved Gaming Monitor

Don’t miss out on these top gaming monitors and printers at incredible discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Shop now before the deals end.

