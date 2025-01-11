Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Top 5 laptops to buy during sale

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 11, 2025
Photo Credit: pexels

Check out the list of top 5 laptops to buy during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Amazon Great Republic Day sale starts from January 13, 12 PM with huge deals and discounts on electronic products.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

From premium laptops to smartphones, buyers can avail of massive price drops and get their desired product at a reasonable price.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Know about these top 5 laptops which you need to buy during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Dell Inspiron 5330: This feature-filled laptop is priced at Rs.1,23,659, however, during the Amazon sale, it will be available at just Rs.86190.   

Buy here
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Acer Swift Go 14 Built-in AI PC: This AI-powered laptop is also listed to get huge discount during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Pixabay

HP Pavilion AI Laptop: This is one of the best-selling laptops on Amazon and it will be available at a discounted price of Rs.72990.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5: If you are looking for slimmer laptop options, then the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 could be the one that is listed for a massive price drop during the sale.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Pixabay

ASUS Vivobook 16: Lastly, buyers can also get this laptop at a discounted price of just Rs.54990.   

Buy here