Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Top 5 laptops to buy during sale
Check out the list of top 5 laptops to buy during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.
Amazon Great Republic Day sale starts from January 13, 12 PM with huge deals and discounts on electronic products.
From premium laptops to smartphones, buyers can avail of massive price drops and get their desired product at a reasonable price.
Know about these top 5 laptops which you need to buy during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Dell Inspiron 5330: This feature-filled laptop is priced at Rs.1,23,659, however, during the Amazon sale, it will be available at just Rs.86190.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Acer Swift Go 14 Built-in AI PC: This AI-powered laptop is also listed to get huge discount during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
HP Pavilion AI Laptop: This is one of the best-selling laptops on Amazon and it will be available at a discounted price of Rs.72990.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5: If you are looking for slimmer laptop options, then the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 could be the one that is listed for a massive price drop during the sale.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ASUS Vivobook 16: Lastly, buyers can also get this laptop at a discounted price of just Rs.54990.