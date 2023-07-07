Amazon Prime Day sale: 10 new launches coming

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 07, 2023
Itel A60s

Its a smartphone featuring 8GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The price of the smartphone starts from Rs. 6299.

Motorola razr 40 

The phone features an external display with the largest 3.6 OLED display and a 144 Hz refresh rate. You can get it from Amazon.at a starting Rs. 54999 along with bank offers.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

This phone would be great for gamers as it is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen and has a 5000 mAh battery. The price for this smartphone starts from Rs. 31999.

Samsung M 34

The phone features a 120Hz AMOLED monster display with 6000 mAh battery. The price starts from Rs. 16999. including bank offers. You can also pre-book the phone at Rs.999.

realme narzo 60

It features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and 64 MP street photography capability. You can get this phone from Amazon at a starting Rs. 17999. You can also pre-book now at Rs. 999.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The smartphone is powered by a 7050 5G Chipset and 67W SUPER VOOC charger with 5000 mAh battery. The price of the phone starts at Rs. 23,999. You can also re-book now at Rs. 999.

One Plus Nord 3

The phone features a 6.74-inch Superfluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You can get the phone at a starting price of Rs. 33999.

Motorola razr 40 Ultra

The smartphone features a fold design and comes with a 6.9-inch main display and165 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The phone will be available on Amazon for Rs. 82999 along with bank offers.

Tecno Camon 20 premier

It features a 108MP ultrawide macro lens and comes woth a6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display and 5000 mAh battery. The price starts from Rs. 29999.

Itel P40+

The P40+ comes with a 6.8-inch display and is powered by a 7000 mAh battery. It price starts from Rs.8099.

