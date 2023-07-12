Amazon Prime Day Sale! $130 off! Grab Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones for just $199
Looking for headphones with a huge price cut? Then this Amazon Prime Day deal on Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones is your destination.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones worth $329 can be yours with a heavy discount.
Under the Prime Day sale, the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones is currently available for just $199.
With this Amazon Prime deal you get a chance to save up to $130 with just the initial discount itself.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones comes with noise cancelling feature and Bluetooth with a range-up to 9 m (30 feet).
The headphone is equipped TriPort acoustic architecture which offers depth and fullness.
You can enjoy 22 hours of battery life from a single charge like a quick 15-minute charge offers 3 hours playtime.
It comes with Bose SIMPLESYNC technology, which means SimpleSync pairs your Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones with select Bose smart soundbars for a personal TV listening experience.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones is available in Four different colours that are Black, Midnight Blue, Eclipse Grey and White.
But remember this that the price cut deal is only available on the white product.