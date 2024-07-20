Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts up to 65% on TVs, ACs, refrigerators and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV: Score the Mi 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for just Rs. 23,999, saving 43%. Enjoy stunning visuals, intuitive Google Assistant, and Dolby Audio for an immersive viewing experience.
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV: Grab the LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV at Rs. 13,490, 39% off. Experience sharp visuals and rich sound with WebOS and Active HDR technology for your favourite shows.
Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Washing Machine: Get the Whirlpool 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine for Rs. 15,990. This 5-star model boasts Stainwash technology and energy efficiency, perfect for all laundry needs.
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine: Buy the LG 7 Kg Front Load Washing Machine for Rs. 28,990. Features include Direct Drive Technology and Steam Wash, offering a hygienic clean and energy savings.
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC: Save big with the Panasonic 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC, priced at Rs. 36,990, a 33% discount. Enjoy efficient cooling and remote control convenience with a 3-star energy rating.
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator: Get the Whirlpool 184 L Single Door Refrigerator for Rs. 12,990. Enjoy a 24% discount on this compact model with efficient Direct-Cool technology and ample storage.
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator: Upgrade to the LG 322 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator at Rs. 35,990, saving 23%. Benefit from Smart Inverter technology and uniform cooling for your kitchen needs.