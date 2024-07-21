Amazon Prime Day Sale: Get up to 60% off on smart door locks from Godrej, Qubo, and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check out the huge discount available on smart door locks before the Amazon Prime Day sale ends today.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Today is the last day of the awaited Amazon Prime Day sale, therefore, you must hurry to grab the biggest deals and offers on electronics products.
Photo Credit: pexels
Check out the list of top-rated smart door locks available at huge discounts during the Amazon sale 2024.
Photo Credit: Amazon
QUBO Smart Door Lock: This smart door lock is available at a 60 percent discount on Amazon with a price of Rs.7990.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon
Godrej Smart Lock: You get this Godrej smart door lock at a 35 percent discount on Amazon. Therefore, you can get it for just Rs.13618.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon
Yale Smart Door Lock: This smart door lock is originally priced at Rs.26499. However, during Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.11999.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon
Godrej Smart Lock for Wooden Door: This is another smart door lock option which is available at just Rs.11348 from its original price of Rs.17490.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon
LAVNA Smart Door Lock: Lastly, you can get the LAVNA smart door lock at just Rs.5390 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Buy here
Check related web stories:
Amazon Prime sale: Top 5 mid-range smartphones to buy from Realme, OnePlus, Iqoo and more
Amazon sale 2024: Up to 67% discount on video doorbells at starting price of Rs.4999
Amazon Sale 2024: Gaming mouse, portable monitor and more- Get up to 70% off on accessories
GTA Vice City mod adds 160 new missions while we await GTA 6’s 2025 release
View more