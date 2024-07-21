Amazon Prime sale: Top 5 mid-range smartphones to buy from Realme, OnePlus, Iqoo and more
Published Jul 21, 2024
Amazon Prime Day sale is offering huge discounts on the top 5 mid-range smartphones from brands such as Realme, OnePlus, Iqoo, and more, check details.
Amazon Prime Day sale has brought huge discounts on several smartphone models across all brands and price ranges.
If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade and have a set budget then worry not because you can get a decent mid-range smartphone at a reasonable price during Amazon sale.
Check out the list of best mid-range smartphones to buy during the Amazon Prime sale.
Iqoo Z9 5G: During the Amazon price day sale, the Iqoo Z9 5G is available at 20 percent and a discount price of Rs.19998.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+: This is the latest Redmi Note-series smartphone which is available at a 9 percent discount and amazing bank and exchange offers.
Oneplus Nord CE4: You can get the Oneplus Nord CE4 at just Rs.21999 during the Amazon sale.
Iqoo Neo9 Pro 5G: The Iqoo Neo9 Pro 5G is also available at a 20 percent discount and it also comes with some exciting bank and exchange offers.
Realme GT 6T 5G: It is the most popular Realme smartphone which is available at just Rs.32998, giving buyers an 8 percent discount.
