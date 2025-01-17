Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get huge discounts on Alexa, Fire TV, Echo, and more
Amazon’s Republic Day Sale 2025 is here with massive discounts of up to 70% on tech gadgets. This is the perfect time to grab popular items like the Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, and more.
The Echo Pop is a smart speaker featuring Alexa for hands-free control. It allows users to stream music from Amazon Music and Spotify with clear sound and rich bass. The speaker integrates easily with smart home devices like lights and TVs. Purchase now for Rs. 3,949.
The Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s fastest streaming device, featuring Alexa, 4K Ultra HD, and Wi-Fi 6. With an octa-core processor, it offers quick app launches and supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos. It’s available for Rs. 12,999 during the sale.
The Fire TV Stick Lite offers affordable Full HD streaming with the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite. It supports apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar, plus free content from YouTube and more. It’s available for Rs. 2,599.
The Echo Spot is a smart alarm clock with a 2.83-inch display. Customise the clock face and wake up to your favourite tunes. With clear sound and Alexa integration, it makes a great bedside companion. It’s priced at Rs. 8,499 during the sale.
The Kindle offers a lightweight design and glare-free screen, making it perfect for reading indoors and outdoors. With a battery life that lasts weeks, it’s ideal for book lovers. Find it at a discounted price during the Republic Day Sale.