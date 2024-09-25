Amazon Sale 2024: From Asus to HP, check out upcoming deals on top 5 laptops
Sep 25, 2024
Check out the deals on the top 5 laptops during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.
Amazon Great Indian Festival starts tomorrow, September 26 for Prime members. Therefore, buyers must keep their carts ready to order.
During the sale several electronic items including laptops, smartphones, wearables and others.
Amazon revealed that it will be providing up to 40% off laptops, therefore, check out the top 5 listed devices from brands such as Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and others.
ASUS Vivobook 15: This laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen processor and it will be available at a huge discount during Amazon Sale 2024.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: It is a 15-inch laptop powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, making a powerful choice this festive sale.
Acer Aspire 5: This laptop could be a decent choice for gaming as it offers powerful performance with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB Graphics.
HP Pavilion 14: This is a perfect workstation laptop that you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Dell G15-5530: This is another gaming laptop that is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.
