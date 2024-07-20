Amazon Sale 2024: Gaming mouse, portable monitor and more- Get up to 70% off on accessories

Published Jul 20, 2024
Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse: It features LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches and a HERO 25K gaming sensor. It includes a customizable DPI-shift button and a hyper-fast scroll wheel. Available for Rs. 5,995 on Amazon.

The Amazon Basics 27-Inch FHD LCD Gaming Monitor provides a bright 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Its 178-degree ultra-wide IPS panel and dual 2W speakers enhance visual and audio clarity. Priced at Rs. 11,849 on Amazon.

COMPTIA Security+: This course is available both in-person and online, and it typically requires beginners to complete a 40 to 50-hour curriculum.

Corsair Katar Pro Wireless is a lightweight mouse with Slipstream technology and Bluetooth. It boasts up to 135 hours of battery life and a 10,000 DPI sensor. Priced at Rs. 3,249 on Amazon.

Logitech G435 offers LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Atmos sound, and an 18-hour battery life. Its lightweight design ensures comfort during long gaming sessions. Available for Rs. 6,994 on Amazon.

Prechen 16-inch FHD Portable Monitor features a 1920x1200 resolution and HDR technology. It supports USB-C, HDMI, and VGA connections, with dual built-in speakers. Priced at Rs. 15,200 on Amazon.

Take advantage of Prime Day offers to enhance your gaming experience. With discounts on top-rated products, it's an ideal time to invest in quality accessories.

Limited-Time Offers: Prime Day deals are available for a limited time only. Act fast to secure discounts on the latest gaming tech and accessories before the sale ends.

Visit Amazon to explore the full range of Prime Day offers on gaming accessories. Don’t miss out on these limited-time discounts to elevate your gaming setup.

