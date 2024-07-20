Amazon Sale 2024: Gaming mouse, portable monitor and more- Get up to 70% off on accessories
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon
Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse: It features LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches and a HERO 25K gaming sensor. It includes a customizable DPI-shift button and a hyper-fast scroll wheel. Available for Rs. 5,995 on Amazon.
The Amazon Basics 27-Inch FHD LCD Gaming Monitor provides a bright 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Its 178-degree ultra-wide IPS panel and dual 2W speakers enhance visual and audio clarity. Priced at Rs. 11,849 on Amazon.
Logitech G435 offers LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Atmos sound, and an 18-hour battery life. Its lightweight design ensures comfort during long gaming sessions. Available for Rs. 6,994 on Amazon.