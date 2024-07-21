Amazon sale 2024: Up to 67% discount on video doorbells at starting price of Rs.4999
Check out the huge discounts available on video doorbells from top brands such as Wipro, CP PLUS, CP Plus, and more during the Amazon sale 2024.
Amazon Prime Day sale will end today at midnight which means you only have a few hours to make the purchase and save a huge amount of money.
The e-commerce platform provides huge discounts on several smart home products such as smart bulbs, smart fans, video doorbells, and more.
If you are in search of advanced video doorbells, then we have listed the top 5 options available at a huge discounted price.
CP PLUS Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell: This is one of the best video doorbells available in the market which retails for Rs.9000. However, you can get it for Rs.4999.
Ozone Smart Video Doorbell: This smart doorbell was originally priced at Rs.11000. However, you can get it at just Rs.5830 during the Amazon sale.
Godrej Video Door Phone bell: This video doorbell retails for Rs.22999. But during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get it for just Rs.7499.
Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell Pro: This doorbell is available at a 47 percent discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Wipro Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell: This doorbell comes with an AI Motion Detection feature and is pierced at Rs.10990. However, during Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.5099.
