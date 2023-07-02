Amazon Sale Alert! Get a huge discount on Redmi K50i 5G; check price
Have you got bored with your old smartphone, or it has stopped working, and you want to replace it with a new one? If yes, then you must check this Amazon deal on Redmi K50i 5G. The discount is unbelievable and the price you pay is quite low!
Amazon is offering a whopping 33 percent initial discount on Redmi K50i 5G.
According to the Amazon Price listing, the original retail price of Redmi K50i 5G is Rs. 35999.
But currently, you can bring it home by paying just Rs.23999.
The Amazon deal becomes more exciting if you opt for the exchange deal and bank offers. These are quite exciting and will take a huge slice of the final amount you will pay.
Amazon is offering Rs. 22250 off as an exchange deal for which you need to trade-in your old smartphone.
However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in exchange deal depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by adding bank offers to it available on the e-commerce platform.
The bank offers include: Flat Rs.1500 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card Transaction. And some others too.
The smartphone is powered by MediaTek chipset.
The Redmi K50i features a massive 5080mAh battery.