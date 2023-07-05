Amazon Sale Alert! Samsung S21 FE 5G price drops from Rs.74,999 to just Rs.36999 after big discount
Now, you can get Samsung S21 FE 5G at the price of Rs.36999 instead of Rs.74,999. If you are planning to buy a smartphone, then this price drop is huge. Check the deal details.
The price of Samsung S21 FE 5G has dropped as low as Rs.36999 on Amazon.
Amazon is offering a whopping 51% discount on Samsung S21 FE 5G, which reduced its price to Rs.36999. However, you can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank offers.
You get a flat Rs.1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs.15000.
You can also get a flat Rs.3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.40000
This bank offer also includes a flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction on a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000
There are several more bank offers present on Amazon, which you can take advantage to reduce the price of the smartphone.
The Samsung S21 FE 5G comes up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.
The product comes with Pro-grade camera set up such as AI Single Take, Portrait Mode, Night Mode and 30X Space zoom.
This device comes with 16.28cm (6.4-inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and 4500 mAh battery.
Samsung S21 FE 5G is available in Phantom White colour and there are two more colour options - lavender and olive.