Amazon sale: iPhone 14, Galaxy S23 to Google Pixel 7, check out the top 5 premium 5G phones
Photo Credit: Samsung
Amazon's 5G Revolution sale is live! You can bag a premium 5G phone at an amazingly low price and the list includes iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, Pixel 7 and many more.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 14: As we are nearing the launch of the iPhone 15, the iPhone 14 is being subjected to a number of price cuts.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check here
During this Amazon sale, iPhone 14, 128GB storage, is available for Rs. 69999 against the earlier listed price of Rs. 79999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy S23: With a 17% discount, you can buy the Galaxy S23 5G priced at Rs. 74998.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Check deal
Moreover, bank offers and exchange deals of up to Rs. 30500 can help you to further reduce the price.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: The 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage variant of the phone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 84900 instead of the listed price of Rs. 131999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Buy here
Galaxy S22 Ultra is a feature-packed smartphone with stunning cameras capable of 8K recording and Samsung's S Pen features.
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 price has dropped in a major way too in this Amazon sale. You can buy it at just Rs. 45000 against Amazon’s listed price of Rs. 59990.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 12: If you are looking for an affordable iPhone with premium features and 5G connectivity, then check out the iPhone 12.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check here
During the sale, the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 53999 for 64GB variant in Red colour. You could also sign up for some bank offers and an exchange deal to reduce the price even more.