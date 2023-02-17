Amazon Sale LIVE! Apple Watch SE, Samsung Tab S8, boAt Airdopes 141 get huge price cuts
Amazon is hosting the ‘Mega Electronics Days’ sale that will be live until 20th February 2023. (AP)
It offers you a great chance to buy smartwatches, laptops, wearables, headphones, PC accessories, tablets, cameras and more at a massive discount from Samsung, Apple, boat, Sony, more. (Bloomberg)
From a 10 percent instant discount using a State Bank of India card on EMI transactions to a 10 percent instant discount using State Bank of India credit cards - you can save huge. Check out some deals: (Unsplash)
Apple Watch SE: It comes with a swim-proof design, aluminium case, fitness tracker, health app, sleep app, emergency SOS and more. Apple Watch SE is available for Rs. 26400 in Amazon Sale. (HT Tech)
Samsung Tab S8: Priced at Rs. 56999, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch cinematic display, 8000 mAh Long Lasting Battery with 45W charging, and more.
Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop: It is equipped with AMD, ryzen_5, 4600H processor and features a 39.62-inch LED display along with a dedicated graphics card. It is available for Rs. 49990. (HT Tech)
HP Victus Gaming Ryzen 5: Another good option for a gaming laptop! It features a 16.1-inch display, AMD Radeon 55600H processor and upgraded cooling system. It is priced at Rs. 53990. (HP)
boAt Wave Call: It helps you connect with your friends, and family. Has a 1.69-inch HD curved display, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, 150+ cloud watch faces, Google fit and Apple health support. Price is Rs. 1799.
Lenovo Tab P11 5G: It comes with an 11-inch 2K FHD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 750G, 8 MP Front Camera, 13 MP Rear Camera, 7500 mAH battery, 12 hours of video playback time. It is available for Rs. 35999. (Lenovo)