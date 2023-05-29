Ambrane Crest Pro smartwatch priced at Rs. 2499 on launch today
Photo Credit: Ambrane
Ambrane Crest Pro smartwatch is exclusively available on Flipkart. Company statements says, "The newest Ambrane fitness watch is built for extended adventures."
Photo Credit: Ambrane
Ambrane Crest Pro is a rugged and adventure focussed smartwatch. It comes with an in-built compass and rotating crown.
Photo Credit: Ambrane
The smartwatch comes with a simple navigation tool for aspiring outdoor enthusiasts, 100 sports modes & 24*7 health monitoring.
Photo Credit: Ambrane
The Crest Pro smartwatch boasts a rugged look with a premium metal case. It has passed several military-grade tests proving its toughness.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Its 1.52-inch full touch screen with round LucidDisplay offers a visually immersive experience with 600 Nits brightness and a 360*360 screen resolution.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
With an IP68 water resistance rating, the smartwatch can withstand various outdoor activities without damage.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The smartwatch's built-in compass makes it possible to navigate any adventure. The cutting-edge sensor technology accurately detects direction.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Crest Pro also monitors health parameters and offers real-time monitoring of SpO2 levels, blood pressure, heart rate, sleep patterns, breath training, and menstrual cycle tracking.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The smartwatch includes over 100 sports modes with several other features like an alarm, calendar, find phone function, music player, remote camera control, etc.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
It has a 7-day battery life. The smartwatch is available in five vibrant shades – Black, Green, Camouflage Green, Camouflage Brown, and Camouflage Black.