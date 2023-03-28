Ambrane launches sporty Wise Crest smartwatch; price, fitness to health features, check it out now
All you need to know about the sporty Ambrane Wise Crest smartwatch. (Ambrane)
The smartwatch features a bright LucidDisplay, large screen size for a better visual experience, BT Calling, multiple sports modes, and much more. (Ambrane)
Wise Crest smartwatch has a 365-day warranty and is available on Flipkart and Ambrane's website. (Ambrane)
Ambrane Wise Crest smartwatch comes with a circular display and it is priced at Rs. 6499, but you can buy it for Rs. 1999. (Ambrane)
It has an impact-resistant build and durable glass to provide a premium look and feel. (Ambrane)
The Ambrane Wise Crest has a 1.39" screen size and an IP68 water-resistant body. (Ambrane)
The skin-friendly silicone strap keeps the watch dry and comfortable on the user's wrist. (Ambrane)
The sporty-looking smartwatch has 100+ multi-sports modes that allow you to track your workout sessions with ease and precision. (Ambrane)
The smartwatch has a number of fitness measurement features. (Ambrane)
It also includes multiple health monitoring features, including heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, sleep, sedentary reminders, female menstrual cycle and more. (Ambrane)