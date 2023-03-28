Ambrane Wise Stud smarwatch price cut from Rs. 5999 to just Rs. 1999 on launch
Looking for a smartwatch, which falls in your budget? If yes, then Ambrane has just launched the Ambrane Wise Stud smartwatch. (Ambrane)
The Ambrane Wise Stud price is actually Rs. 5999, but you can buy it with a 67% discount at just Rs. 1999 due to the massive price cut. (Ambrane)
Ambrane Wise Stud smartwatch has a 365-day warranty and is available on Flipkart and Ambrane website. (Ambrane)
You can even buy it by paying 3 interest-free payments of Rs. 666 with Zest. (Ambrane)
The Ambrane Wise Stud has a 1.85" LucidDisplay with a super bright 500 nits Daylight-Bright Display and 2.5D Curved Glass. (Ambrane)
Wise Stud features a very unique AI watch face feature that allows users to click pictures and generate their own watch faces to complement their everyday OOTD looks. (Ambrane)
The skin-friendly silicone strap keeps the watch dry and comfortable on the user's wrist. (Ambrane)
The smartwatch includes multiple health monitoring features, including heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, sleep, sedentary reminders, female menstrual cycle and more. (Ambrane)
The Ambrane smartwatch has a durable 400 mAh battery that can last up to 10 days of continuous use and 25 days of standby time. (Ambrane)
The Wise Stud smartwatch supports v5.0 Bluetooth calling with superior audio quality and minimal power consumption. (Ambrane)
Wise Stud smartwatch is available in two colors that are black and blue. (Ambrane)