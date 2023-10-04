Android 14 could be launched today! Know all the new features you can get
The Google launch event is scheduled for today, October 4, 2023, in which the new Google Android 14 can make its debut. Check its expected features.
Google is expected to announce the new Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2, and begin rolling out Android 14 today at the Made by Google event.
Various speculations say that the Android 14 will begin rolling out today in eligible Pixel smartphones after the launch event.
The new Android 14 does not have massive upgrades over its predecessor as per reports, however, it may come with some new or improved features.
Check the expected Android 14 features that can be useful for all Android users.
Satellite support: According to a Tech Radar report, Google might be introducing emergency SOS support via satellite just like Apple did with the iPhone 14 model.
Notification flashes: People who keep their smartphone on silent mode will be able to benefit from the feature as the flashlight will light up whenever the phone gets a notification.
Customized lock screen: Now users will be able to personalize their lock screen with widgets and shortcuts as per their style and preference.
Regional preferences: With this feature, users will be able to customize certain settings such as default units, date layouts, etc, based on their geographical location
The Android 14 update might help improve the smartphone’s battery life as it is rumoured that Google has made small changes in the upcoming OS upgrade.
Predictive back gestures: It is a complicated feature but it will allow users to see a preview of what will be displayed on the screen when they swipe the screen.