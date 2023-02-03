Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
The variety of such phones is low in the Android universe and hence, here are the best smartphones across various price points that offer the most number of OS updates.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series promises 4 Android updates and 5 years of security updates. Hence, it will be supported until 2028. Galaxy S23 series starts at a price of Rs. 74999.
The Galaxy S22 series will get 3 more OS updates and 4 years of security patches. At a starting price of Rs. 57999, that is an incredible deal if you plan to use it for a long time.
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get 3 Android OS updates and 5 years of security support. The Pixel 7 series starts at Rs. 59999 in India.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus promises 3 Android updates and 4 years of security support. Note that the phone is still on Android 12 and will only get up to Android 14.
iQOO 11 promises 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates. Hence, this Android 13 phone will get up to Android 16 and will get one more year of security support. The iQOO 11 starts at a price of Rs. 59999.