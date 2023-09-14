Appearing for CBSE Class 10, class 12 exams? Take advantage of these 5 study app
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 14, 2023
The CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams will decide students' progress, academics and even career paths! You must start your preparations well in advance to obtain the maximum percentage. Check out these 5 helpful study apps.
Class 10 and class 12 students appear every year for CBSE board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.
The obtained percentage is very crucial for students’ careers as it decides which stream and college they’ll get based on their performance.
CBSE has already released the start date of the exam which is February 15, however, it is yet to release the exam schedule.
The students should look at the pattern for the upcoming CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams and start preparing.
Tap to know 5 helpful apps for the CBSE board exam.
myCBSEguide: This app provides a CBSE syllabus for all subjects, NCERT book solutions, important questions for practice, study material, and more. It provides all app content for free.
ePathshala: This app was developed in partnership with NCERT and the Ministry of Education. It provides required study books, notes, and video lectures, and more. All the app content is free for the users.
Meritnation: This app provides exam syllabus, previous year questions, and NCERT book solution, however, it asks for a subscription to get full access to the content.
Toppr: This app provides video lectures, practice tests, important questions, doubt sessions, and more. This app comes with a free version as well as two subscription versions to activate more benefits.
Vedantu: This is an online tuition app that provides video lectures, NCERT books, practice questions and more. The demo is free for students however it takes fees for its courses.