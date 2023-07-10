Appearing for government exams? Best 5 Apps to stay updated with GK and Current Affairs
Are you Preparing for Government exams? GK and Current affairs are the most important part of any govt exam.
Read about 5 apps that will keep you updated with daily current affairs and GK.
Current Affairs 2023 and GK app: The app offers daily news updates, weekly and monthly quizzes, and articles on important topics. It has a special feature of providing exam-targeted questions.
Current affairs by Testbook: This app provides daily current affairs and GK for the practice of various government exams. It also gives the option to save daily news and questions so that you can access them anytime.
Jagran Josh: This app provides daily updates on national and international news, along with study material for various competitive exams.
This app also provides daily quizzes to learn every day.
Gradeup: It provides daily news updates, articles, and quizzes to help you stay updated and improve your GK for various exams, like government exams, banking, SSC, and more.
Study IQ: This app provides video lectures, notes, and quizzes to help students prepare for competitive exams
This includes civil services examinations like UPSC, SSC, and state-level exams.