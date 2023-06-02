3 Apple CEO Tim Cook quotes to power your performance
Tim Cook is not only known as the Apple CEO, but also for his amazing insight and ability to inspire people to highest levels of potential and success.
Here are 3 Tim Cook quotes you can profit from-these are the traits that he looks in prospective employees
That also means, if you adopt these traits then you too would be looking at a very successful career and a dream job.
"We look for people that are very collaborative because nobody — even somebody who has … a cape on their back — can do everything alone.” (CNBC)
"We look for people that think different - that can look at a problem and not be caught up in the dogma of how that problem has been solved." (CNBC)
“It’s a cliche, but there are no dumb questions. It’s amazing when somebody starts to ask questions as a kid would do.” (CNBC)