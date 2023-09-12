Apple all set to launch iPhone 15 with USB-C charger at the Apple event 2023
After massive opposition, Apple is ready to launch the upcoming iPhone 15 with USB-C charger as ordained by the European Union. EU wants a universal charger that can be applied anywhere. So, what is iPhone 15 with USB-C charger?
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 with the spanking new USB-C charger and thereby replace its trusty old Lightning charger ports.
Certain nations are insisting that all other small or big devices should also follow by adopting the USB-C charger by the end of the year.
According to the EU, iPhone 15 USB-C charger would reduce waste and save money for consumers.
However, Apple has argued that its Lightning cable was more secure than USB-C chargers.
According to the reports Apple faces declining sales of iPhones, with higher prices pushing customers to delay switching to newer iphone models.
The company is already engaged in tussles with the US government and China too and taking on the EU would have been fighting the war on too many fronts.
In fact, the Communist government in China has banned its civil servants from using iPhones and this will hurt iPhone 15 sales.
Insider Intelligence principal analyst Yory Wurmser was quoted by AFP as saying, the Apple event 2023 would see new Apple Watch and AirPod, "but it's the iPhone 15 that will really determine how the next year will look for Apple".
"With the common charger, we are slashing consumer costs, and it's good for the environment too," said EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton.
Breton added that the move would save consumers 250 million euros ($270 million) each year.
"The cable change may give consumers pause, but within a generation they will get over it: they won't have a choice," Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart told AFP.