Apple December releases: iOS 18.2, visionOS 2.2, and more to roll out this month
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 01, 2024
Here’s everything Apple could announce in December 2024, know about 5 major announcements.
The last month of 2024 is finally here which means, several new releases and launches will take place before the year ends.
Apple is expected to roll out some crucial updates across several services. Therefore, it's quite a busy month for the company.
Here are 5 things we expect Apple to release in the month of December.
iOS 18.2: Apple will officially roll out the new iOS 18.2 update for iPhones with several new Apple Intelligence features.
VisionOS 2.2: Apple may bring updates to Mac Virtual Display such as higher screen resolution, display settings, and others.
iOS 18.3 beta: After the iOS 18.2 release, Apple may also roll out the developer's beta for the next big iPhone update.
Apple Arcade: In December, the company may announce titles such as Talking Tom Blast Park, FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS+, and more.
New generation CarPlay: Apple is expected to launch a new CarPlay version with several new features and upgrades in December.
