Apple Design Awards for best-in-class apps, games announced at WWDC; check out the winners
Photo Credit: Apple
The awards encompass six distinct categories, honoring one app and one game in each category based on inclusivity, delight and enjoyment, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation.
Selected from a pool of 36 finalists, the winners have demonstrated exceptional technical achievement.
Inclusivity Category: The app "Universe," developed by Universe Exploration Company (United States), and the game "stitch," developed by Lykke Studios (Thailand), were honored as the winners in this category.
Delight and Fun Category: The app "Duolingo," developed by Duolingo, Inc. (United States), and the game "Afterplace," developed by Evan Kice (United States), were recognized for delivering delightful and entertaining experiences.
Interaction Category: The app "Flighty," developed by Flighty LLC (United States), and the game "Railbound," developed by Afterburn (Poland), received accolades for their exceptional interaction design.
Social Impact Category: The app "Headspace," developed by Headspace (United States), and the game "Endling," developed by HandyGames (Germany), were celebrated for their significant social impact.
Photo Credit: Apple
Innovation Category: The app "SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App," developed by SwingVision Inc. (United States), and the game "MARVEL SNAP," developed by Second Dinner (China), were recognised for their groundbreaking innovation.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations expressed his appreciation for this year's Apple Design Award winners, commending their dedication to crafting thoughtful app experiences and engaging gameplay that empower and entertain users worldwide.