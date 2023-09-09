Apple event September 12: Check out all the speculations about the iPhone 15 launch
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Sep 09, 2023
Photo Credit: AFP
Apple event 2024: All you need to know about the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Plus soon to be launched.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
All four iPhone 15 models are speculated to have 15-watt wireless charging support using the Qi2 open standard, potentially opening up more wireless charging options.
Photo Credit: AP
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max in the Apple event 2023.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
According to Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will essentially be revamped iPhone 14 Pro without telephoto cameras or stainless steel bodies.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
These iPhones are expected to inherit a 48-megapixel main camera and the A16 chip from the 14 Pro.
Product Page
Photo Credit: HT Tech
They also expected to adopt the Dynamic Island cutout from the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The price speculations of the iPhone 15 are around $799 or Rs. 79,900 in India.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
All four iPhone 15 models are speculated to have 15-watt wireless charging support using the Qi2 open standard, potentially opening up more wireless charging options.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The rumors about iPhone 15 models include it having Dynamic Island and a 48MP primary rear camera.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Color options of iPhone 15 for this year may include Black, White, Yellow/Green, Blue, and Pink.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
All the speculations will be confirmed only at the Apple event September 12.
Check More
Check out related web stories:
Apple iPhone 15 Pro design changes: What Apple 2023 event may launch
iPhone 15 price: Know all about it ahead of Apple event 2023; check iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max prices too
iPhone 15 sale may fall by 20-mn units after Apple event 2023; China to blame
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price; check Apple 2023 event date too
View more