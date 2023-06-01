Apple headset awaits fate of failed Google Glass or Meta Quest after WWDC 2023?
Alphabet Inc. infamously failed to find an audience for its “Google Glass” product, says Bloomberg.
Meta Platforms is a leader in the field with its Meta Quest product, but the metaverse is not very popular.
Goldman Sachs analysts say, “The VR/AR industry has proved to be largely disappointing to-date.”
Will the Apple headset be successful? Goldman estimated the headset could contribute $11 bn to $20 bn of annual revenue for Apple from fiscal 2024 through 2028.
Bank of America analysts expect initial uptake of the headset “to be relatively modest.”
Still, they acknowledge Apple’s track record in disrupting and creating markets.
Morgan Stanley analysts are gung-ho. They say the headset is one of the five primary catalysts making Apple their top pick for 2023.
However, it ranked fourth on that list behind Services growth, pent up iPhone demand and gross margin tailwinds.
“This could be interesting tech, but it’s unproven, and so is the size of the market, so people are taking a wait-and-see approach,” Marc Regenbaum, portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman told Bloomberg.