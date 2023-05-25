Apple Health Data Privacy campaign announced! Here is how it will help you 

In order to foster privacy, Apple has announced an all-new Health data campaign globally. How will it help you? Know it all here. 

Apple Health Data Privacy campaign is set to span multiple platforms, including broadcast, social media, and billboards, reaching 24 regions worldwide this summer.

Notably, Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Jane Lynch will provide her voice in a new ad. 

To further illustrate Apple's commitment to safeguarding data stored in the Health app on iPhone and HealthKit, a comprehensive white paper will be made available. 

Additionally, billboards will be strategically placed across the 24 regions as part of the campaign. Apple has also released a white paper focusing on the privacy of health data. 

The iPhone maker upholds four fundamental principles when it comes to privacy: data minimization, on-device processing, transparency and control, and security. 

According to Apple, iOS helps to minimize the health data shared to Apple servers and it is not readable by anyone, not even Apple.

Health app data is end-to-end encrypted.

The data displayed in the Health app, such as Trends and Highlights, resting heart rate, and Cycle Tracking are calculated on the device so that Apple does not have access to this data to maintain privacy. 

