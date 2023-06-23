Apple Introduces Back to University offers for students and educators
Students and educators can take advantage of these special offers from June 22 to October 2, ensuring ample time for them to make informed purchasing decisions.
Apple is offering discounted pricing on Mac and iPad devices, making them more affordable for students and educators. These special prices are available both in Apple retail stores and online.
In addition to the discounted prices, students purchasing eligible Mac devices will receive complimentary AirPods, while those buying eligible iPad devices will receive an Apple Pencil at no extra cost.
AppleCare+, an extended warranty and support program, is being offered at a 20% discount to students and educators. This ensures their devices are protected against unexpected repairs or damages.
Students can enjoy three months of free Apple Music and Apple TV+. Following the trial period, they can continue accessing these services at a special student rate of Rs. 59/month.
The Back to University offers cover a wide range of Apple devices, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac 24, Mac mini, iPad Pro 11", iPad Pro 12.9", and iPad Air 5th Gen. Corresponding accessories are also included in the offers.
To take advantage of these exclusive offers, students and educators are required to verify their eligibility through UNiDAYS, ensuring that the benefits are provided to the intended recipients.
The offers from Apple authorised resellers and Apple premium resellers will be available from June 18 to September 30. Students and educators must present valid student or teacher identification, along with proof of identification, to take advantage of these offers.
The Back to University offers can be accessed at select participating Apple Authorised Resellers and Apple Premium Resellers. However, availability may vary at each store's discretion.