Apple iOS 16.4.1 update released! iPhone users should download now; here is how
In a surprise move, Apple has released its latest iOS 16 upgrade in the form of iOS 16.4.1 update. It was known that it was coming, but not so soon.
This Friday on April 7, Apple took a major step of releasing updates of iOS16 with two main bug fixes.
With the release of iOS 16.4.1 update the company also released iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1.
"Keeping your software up to date is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your Apple product's security," Apple's Support page stated.
Apple Security Support documents for iOS and macOS says that the new software also includes fixes for two separate weaknesses that are IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit.
In this upgrade and improvement Apple has fixed the issues with the memory management.
Regarding both the issues Apple says it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”
Here is how you can install the iOS 16.4.1 update. First, you will have to back up your device using iCloud or your computer.
After that you will have to plug your device into power and connect to the internet with Wi-Fi.
In the next step you need to go to Settings and then you will have to click on General.
Then you will have to tap Software Update. If you see more than one software update option available, choose the one that you want to install and finally, tap on Install Now.