Apple iOS 17 Beta 2 unveiled; Check what this latest update brings for users
At WWDC, Apple showcased exciting new features for iOS 17. Now, with the release of beta 2, more enhancements have been added.
Developer Beta Only: iOS 17 beta 2 is exclusively available for developers to test their apps and optimise them. The public beta is expected to arrive in mid-July. The actual launch will be sometime in Sept.
New Features Overview: Let's explore the additions in iOS 17 beta 2 that enhance iPhone users' experience and functionality.
Update Screen Enhancements: The update screen provides detailed information and helpful tips. Back up your data before updating and join the beta program for a smooth experience.
App-Specific Tips: Apple-designed apps now offer app-specific tips for efficient usage. Find these helpful suggestions at the bottom of the screen.
MicroLocation Mystery: Discover a new option called 'MicroLocation' in the System settings section. Apple has kept its functionality under wraps.
Check-In Update: The Check-in feature in Messages settings received a minor update. The terminology for data options has been simplified for easier understanding.
Stable Music Experience: In beta 1, the Music App crashed with Crossfade activated. In beta 2, this issue has been resolved. Customise crossfade duration between 1-12 seconds.
StandBy Notification Control: Users can now turn off non-critical notifications during standby mode while important ones will still be delivered.