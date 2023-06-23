Apple iOS 17 Beta 2 unveiled; Check what this latest update brings for users

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 23, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

At WWDC, Apple showcased exciting new features for iOS 17. Now, with the release of beta 2, more enhancements have been added.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Developer Beta Only: iOS 17 beta 2 is exclusively available for developers to test their apps and optimise them. The public beta is expected to arrive in mid-July. The actual launch will be sometime in Sept.

Photo Credit: Apple

New Features Overview: Let's explore the additions in iOS 17 beta 2 that enhance iPhone users' experience and functionality.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Update Screen Enhancements: The update screen provides detailed information and helpful tips. Back up your data before updating and join the beta program for a smooth experience.

Photo Credit: Pexels

App-Specific Tips: Apple-designed apps now offer app-specific tips for efficient usage. Find these helpful suggestions at the bottom of the screen.

Photo Credit: Pexels

MicroLocation Mystery: Discover a new option called 'MicroLocation' in the System settings section. Apple has kept its functionality under wraps.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Check-In Update: The Check-in feature in Messages settings received a minor update. The terminology for data options has been simplified for easier understanding.

Photo Credit: Apple

Stable Music Experience: In beta 1, the Music App crashed with Crossfade activated. In beta 2, this issue has been resolved. Customise crossfade duration between 1-12 seconds.

Photo Credit: AFP

StandBy Notification Control: Users can now turn off non-critical notifications during standby mode while important ones will still be delivered.

Click here