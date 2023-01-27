Apple iOS 17: iPhone 15, USB-C and more- take a sneak peek (Reuters)
Apple iOS 17 is expected to launch in 2023. (HT Tech)
The launch month is likely September, said GSM Arena, quoting a "reliable" source. (HT Tech)
So, what will it have, especially for iPhones? (Reuters)
iOS 17 is likely to run the Dynamic Island on six devices. While 2 of these are iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the other 4 would likely be all the iPhone 15 models. (HT Tech)
iOS 17 is likely fixed in a way that it runs the USB-C port. Not all 4 upcoming iPhones, but only the Pro and Pro Max (Ultra) models. (HT Tech)
iOS 17 is likely to be launched alongside the next Apple flagship, iPhone 15. (Reuters)
It is likely to have support for Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset. Apple iOS 17 will therefore, likely have a dedicated app for the headset. (Reuters)
iOS 17 will likely change the Home app, perhaps even give it a major makeover. (HT Tech)
It will also bring changes to the Music app, including the navigation part, says GSM Arena. (Reuters)
The iOS will also change the Mail app. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra) may have better image processing software than the iPhone 15 Pro.