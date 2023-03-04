Apple iPhone 12 price cut to just 34999! Grab this amazing deal on Flipkart
Want to buy an Apple iPhone 12 but don’t have a budget above 35000? Here is a deal that is ideal for you. (Apple)
You can grab the 128GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 for just Rs. 34999 on Flipkart. (Apple)
Flipkart is offering several bank offers and exchange deals that will bring the price of iPhone 12 below 35000. (Apple)
Here is how it works. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 is worth Rs. 64900. It is now available with an initial discount of 10 percent for Rs. 57999 on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer where you get an off of up to Rs. 23000 on the discounted rate of the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12. (Flipkart)
Regarding the exchange offer price all you need to keep in mind that your old smartphone should be in working condition and of a good brand. (Flipkart)
With the help of the discount, and if you get the maximum benefit of Rs. 23000 on exchange, you will be able to bring the cost of the phone down to just Rs. 34999. (Flipkart)
Meanwhile the bank offers being provided on the phone include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. (Flipkart)
While Flipkart also offers Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. (Flipkart)
The Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1 inch super retina XDR display. (Flipkart)
Apple iPhone 12 comes featured by 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more.
(Flipkart)