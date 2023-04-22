Apple iPhone 12 price cut to under 28000! Grab this amazing deal
Want to buy an Apple iPhone 12 but don’t have a budget above 28000 then this deal is the solution for your troubles.
You can grab the 128GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 for just Rs. 24749 on Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering several bank offers and exchange offers making the price of iPhone 12 as down as 25749.
The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 worth Rs. 64900 is available with an initial discount of 12 percent for Rs. 56999 on Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering an exchange offer where you get off up to Rs.29250 on the discounted rate of the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12.
Regarding the exchange offer price all you need to keep in mind that your old smartphone should be in working condition.
With the help of the discount and if you get the maximum benefit of Rs. 29250 on exchange, you will be able to bring the cost of the phone down to just Rs. 27749.
Meanwhile the bank offers being provided on the phone include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
While Flipkart also offers Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.
Apple iPhone 12 comes featured by 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more.