Apple iPhone 13 price drop: Get a whopping 27% discount on Amazon
iPhone 13 price drop: 2023 is almost over and various e-commerce platforms are providing huge year-end deals on various electronic products including iPhone 13.
Currently, Amazon is offering an exciting 27 percent discount on the iPhone 13. 128GB variant
he Maximum Retail price of the iPhone 13 on Amazon is Rs. 69900, but you can get it for just Rs. 50999.
You can also save up to Rs. 32050 if you trade in your old device.
While applying for the exchange offer, please keep in mind that it depends on the condition of the old smartphone.
Please check if the exchange offer is available in your area or not. You can enter the PIN code of your area to check the same.
The iPhone 13 features a 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display for an impressive visual experience.
It boasts an advanced dual-camera system with a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide setup, offering various photography modes like Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4.
The iPhone 13 Night mode enhances low-light photography capabilities for stunning photos in challenging environments.
The device is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring high-speed and efficient performance.