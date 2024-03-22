Apple iPhone 14 Holi offer: Amazon introduces 26% price cut, bank offers and more
Massive Price Drop: The Apple iPhone 14 sees a significant price reduction of 26 pct on Amazon, now available for just Rs. 58,999 from its original M.R.P. of Rs. 79,900.
Flexible Payment Options: EMI starts at Rs. 2,860 with no-cost EMI options available, making it easier for customers to purchase the iPhone 14 without straining their finances.
Additional Savings: Customers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards can save up to Rs. 2,656.63 on EMI interest, while business purchasers can benefit from saving up to 28% on GST invoices.
Exciting Partner Offers: Avail lucrative exchange offers with discounts of up to Rs. 27,550.00 when trading in your old device for the new iPhone 14.
Cutting-Edge Features: Experience the brilliance of a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display and an advanced camera system designed to capture stunning photos in any lighting condition.
Enhanced Cinematic Mode: Enjoy cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps, bringing your videos to life with unparalleled clarity and detail.
Click here
Top-Notch Safety and Durability: Benefit from vital safety technology like Crash Detection, which automatically calls for help in emergencies, along with industry-leading durability features such as Ceramic Shield and water resistance, ensuring peace of mind for users.