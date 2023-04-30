Apple iPhone 14 Plus just got this exclusive deal! Read all about it in brief
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check out this special Vijay Sales deal and get a heavy discount on the purchase of an iPhone 14 Plus now.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale starting April 29 and a number of iPhones are available with big discounts.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
During the Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales, buyers can get a huge discount on purchase of smartphones.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Currently, Vijay Sales is offering a 10 percent flat discount on iPhone 14 Plus.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The initial discount helps buyers in reducing the price of the smartphone from Rs. 89,900 to Rs. 80,490.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The website also offers a bank offers to further reduce the price of iPhone 14 Plus.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
On Vijay Sales you can get Rs. 4000 cashbacks by using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card.
Photo Credit: Apple
After application of cash back it would cost you just Rs. 76490 for iPhone 14 Plus.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can also take advantage of exchange deals available on Vijay Sales to reduce the price of the smartphone.
Photo Credit: Apple
Check More
The smartphone comes with amazing battery life and iOS 16 Operating System with Apple A15 Bionic chip.