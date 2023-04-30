Apple iPhone 14 Plus just got this exclusive deal! Read all about it in brief 

 Check out this special Vijay Sales deal and get a heavy discount on the purchase of an iPhone 14 Plus now.

Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale starting April 29 and a number of iPhones are available with big discounts.

 During the Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales, buyers can get a huge discount on purchase of smartphones.

Currently, Vijay Sales is offering a 10 percent flat discount on iPhone 14 Plus.

The initial discount helps buyers in reducing the price of the smartphone from Rs. 89,900 to Rs. 80,490.

The website also offers a bank offers to further reduce the price of iPhone 14 Plus.

On Vijay Sales you can get Rs. 4000 cashbacks by using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

After application of cash back it would cost you just Rs. 76490 for iPhone 14 Plus.

You can also take advantage of exchange deals available on Vijay Sales to reduce the price of the smartphone.

The smartphone comes with amazing battery life and iOS 16 Operating System with Apple A15 Bionic chip.

