Apple iPhone 14 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check discounts, offers and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 06, 2024
Exciting news for Apple enthusiasts! The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a jaw-dropping 25% discount on Amazon. Check out the details.

Reduced Price Details Previous Price: Rs. 89,900 New Price: Rs. 66,999 Grab yours now and save big!

No Cost EMI Offer Don't miss out on the no-cost EMI offer! Start your iPhone journey with easy monthly payments starting at just Rs. 3,248.

Additional Savings with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards Exclusive offer for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders: Save up to Rs. 3,016 on EMI interest.

Partner Offers Unlock additional benefits! Get GST invoices and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Exchange Offer You can also trade-in your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 27,000 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus!

 Product Highlights Apple iPhone 14 Plus Features: - 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display - Advanced camera system with Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision - All-day battery life and industry-leading durability - 5G connectivity for blazing-fast speeds

