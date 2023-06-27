CERT-In has recommended that immediate action should be taken by Indian iPhone and iPad users to ensure they do not become victims of hackers.

Published Jun 27, 2023
CERT-In claims the Webkit vulnerabilities as serious and “risky”. Apple, in its reaction, on the possible impact says, "Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7."

The vulnerabilities can be found in Apple devices like iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini, and iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 series, and iPhone SE First-Gen. 

According to CERT-In, these glitches are the result of improper validation, improper checks and improper WebKit management.

To protect the iPhone users, Apple has rolled out iOS 15.7.7 and iPadOS 15.7.7 updates for iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)

Later, it will release more updates, like iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates for iPhone 8 and, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation, iPad 5th generation, and iPad mini 5th generation

CERT-IN has advised all iPhone users to update their phones with the latest version to stay safe from such malware. 

To check the iOS update, go to SettingsGeneralSoftware Update. iPad users can also update their pads this way

Stay aware, stay updated and stay safe!

Click here