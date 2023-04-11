Apple MacBook Air, Dell Alienware to Microsoft Surface, check out top laptop deals

Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 11, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple

Want to buy a premium laptop, but waiting for the best deal? Read here to know the best and most desirable deal for you.

The first in the list is Apple MacBook Air M2, the laptop is currently priced at Rs. 113490 on Amazon.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 comes featured with a graphics card, a good 13.6-inch Retina display, and long battery life.

Photo Credit: Dell

Next one in the list is Dell Alienware x15 R2, its price on Amazon is Rs. 356600.

 This laptop comes featured with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

Photo Credit: Microsoft

 Third one in this list is Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. This laptop is available on Amazon for Rs. 86490.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is powered by Ryzen 5 processor together with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB SSD and a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display.

Dell Precision 3550 is another one in the list which is presently priced at Rs. 1,88,000 for 512GB storage variant.

This Dell laptop sports a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor and 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display.

Last but not the least is Dell XPS 9315, You can buy it for just Rs. 1,40,000.

The Dell XPS 9315 comes with an Intel i7-1250U processor together with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

