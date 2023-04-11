Apple MacBook Air, Dell Alienware to Microsoft Surface, check out top laptop deals
Photo Credit: Apple
Want to buy a premium laptop, but waiting for the best deal? Read here to know the best and most desirable deal for you.
Photo Credit: Apple
The first in the list is Apple MacBook Air M2, the laptop is currently priced at Rs. 113490 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
The Apple MacBook Air M2 comes featured with a graphics card, a good 13.6-inch Retina display, and long battery life.
Photo Credit: Dell
Next one in the list is Dell Alienware x15 R2, its price on Amazon is Rs. 356600.
Photo Credit: Dell
This laptop comes featured with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
Third one in this list is Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. This laptop is available on Amazon for Rs. 86490.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is powered by Ryzen 5 processor together with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB SSD and a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Dell Precision 3550 is another one in the list which is presently priced at Rs. 1,88,000 for 512GB storage variant.
Photo Credit: Amazon
This Dell laptop sports a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor and 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display.
Photo Credit: Dell
Last but not the least is Dell XPS 9315, You can buy it for just Rs. 1,40,000.
Photo Credit: Dell
Read more
The Dell XPS 9315 comes with an Intel i7-1250U processor together with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.