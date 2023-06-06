Apple releases list of iPhones that will get iOS 17; know who will miss out
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple WWDC 2023 keynote event has highlighted the top iOS 17 features that will soon come to iPhones. But is your iPhone on the list?
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple has finally revealed the full list of iPhones slated for the iOS 17 update! And, notably, Apple has dropped support for some old iPhones.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple says that iPhone Xs and later models will receive a free iOS 17 update.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Based on this, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR are confirmed to receive another year of iOS update, that is iOS 17.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Moreover, iPhone 11 series – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also on the list to get iOS 17.
Photo Credit: Usplash
From iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series to the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup – all these iPhones will get the benefits of new iOS 17 features.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Who will not receive the iOS 17 update?
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This year, Apple has finally dropped support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Last year, these models received the iOS 16 update.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check More
When iOS 17 will be launched for the public? The stable version is confirmed to be available this fall, however, the final date is yet to be revealed.