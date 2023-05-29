Apple set to kill off this free photo-saving feature in June! Time to save photos elsewhere?
Apple has confirmed that the free photo syncing service - My Photo Stream is - scheduled to be shut down on July 26, 2023! Should you worry? Will you lose your photos? Read on to know more.
Apple users should note that, starting from June 26, 2023, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will be stopped.
Any photos uploaded to the service prior to that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the upload date and can be accessed on any of your devices where My Photo Stream is presently enabled.
By July 26, 2023, all photos will be removed from iCloud, and the service will be discontinued.
So, will you lose your photos?
No need to fret! The photos in My Photo Stream are already saved on at least one of your devices.
As long as you have the device containing your original photos, you won't face any loss of photos.
However, Apple recommends that if you want a photo that is not already in your library on a specific iPhone, iPad, or Mac, ensure that you save it to your library on that device.
Following the end of the My Photo Stream era, iCloud Photos will be the best method to keep photos and videos across all your devices.
How to save images from My Photo Stream? Open Photos and tap Albums on your iPhone or iPad and go to the My Photo Stream. Now, click on the photos that you want to save, then tap the Share button and save it.